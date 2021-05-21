Upwardly Mobile: Keith Servis, Capital Health Consulting
Capital Health Consulting is happy to welcome Keith Servis!. Keith joined as a Senior Advisor and brings over thirty-six years of government leadership experience to the CHC team. In his most recent position, Keith served as Deputy Commissioner of the NYS Department of Health’s Office of Primary Care and Health Systems Management (OPCHSM), leading the organization’s initiatives, policies, and programs to ensure access to high-quality care and services and support a strong, stable delivery system in New York State.www.timesunion.com