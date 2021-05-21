newsbreak-logo
Rite Aid loses bid to arbitrate drug pricing class action

By Brendan Pierson
Reuters
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - Rite Aid must face a proposed class action accusing it of fraudulently inflating the prescription drug prices it negotiated with insurance companies in court, a federal appeals court ruled Friday, denying the pharmacy operator’s bid to send the case to arbitration.

A unanimous 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel found that Rite Aid’s arbitration agreements with the pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that negotiate prices between it and insurance companies do not bind health plan beneficiaries, like plaintiff Bryon Stafford, affirming a ruling by a lower court.

Rite Aid and its attorney Stephanie Schuster of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did Andrew Love of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, a lawyer for Stafford.

Stafford sued Rite Aid in San Diego federal court in 2017, alleging that Rite Aid inflated the “usual and customary” prices of prescription drugs that it reported to PBMs.

Usual and customary prices are used as the basis of the negotiations between pharmacies, PBMs and insurers that determine the rates insurers ultimately pay. Stafford said that Rite Aid’s reported prices were higher than the prices it charged customers without insurance who paid in cash, which he said represented the true usual and customary prices.

As a result, many health plan beneficiaries overpaid, since their share of prescription drug costs is based on the price paid by the insurer, Stafford said. He brought claims under California’s Unfair Competition Law and Consumer Legal Remedies Act, as well as common law unjust enrichment and negligent misrepresentation, and sought to represent a nationwide class and California subclass of similarly situated people.

Rite Aid moved to compel arbitration, arguing that Stafford’s claims were intertwined with its contracts with PBMs, which contain arbitration clauses. It said equitable estoppel prevented Stafford from suing in court over claims arising from contracts with arbitration clauses.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Battaglia denied the motion, finding the claims were independent of Rite Aid’s contracts, and Rite Aid appealed.

Circuit Judge Milan Smith, writing for the panel on Friday, agreed that Stafford’s claims did not arise from Rite Aid’s contracts with PBMs.

“Even if the contracts contained no provision requiring Rite Aid to report the usual and customary price, the fact remains that Rite Aid did report that information and allegedly purposely inflated it,” the judge wrote. “Rite Aid’s duty not to commit fraud is independent from any contractual requirements with the pharmacy benefit managers.”

Smith was joined by Circuit Judges Sandra Ikuta and District Judge Kathryn Vratil of the District of Kansas, sitting by designation.

The case is Stafford v. Rite Aid Corp, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-55333.

For Stafford: Andrew Love of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

For Rite Aid: Stephanie Schuster of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

HealthPOLITICO

Report: Medicaid agency kept call center workers’ pay low

Editor’s Note: Weekly Shift is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Employment & Immigration policy newsletter, Morning Shift. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.