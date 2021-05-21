newsbreak-logo
Upwardly Mobile: Demitrios 'Jamie' Papapetros, Capital Health Consulting

By Upwardly Mobile submission
Times Union
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCapital Health Consulting is happy to welcome Demitrios “Jamie” Papapetros!. Jamie serves as the Senior Government Affairs & Health Policy Associate and brings eleven years of deep legislative and policy experience. Most recently, Jamie served as Legislative Assistant and Director of Research and Communications at Richard J. Gallo/Gallo Associates, specializing in health and mental health policies. Jamie is proficient in managing client priorities, meticulously organizing and tracking legislation and is adept at drafting poignant and succinct legislative memos for an on behalf of his clients.

