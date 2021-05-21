Upwardly Mobile: Demitrios 'Jamie' Papapetros, Capital Health Consulting

SDG #3: Ensure good health and promote well-being. Covid-19 revealed the weaknesses and inequalities in the global health care system and it’s stalled progress on challenges like maternal health and child survival. Assia Sidibe from the United Nations helps Liz and Steve explore how impact investments can support programs and companies that improve the health and well-being of those most in need. Annie Theriault and Keren Leshem share their story of venture capitalism in health care, and the need for further investment in women’s and adolescents’ care.