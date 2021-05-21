Upwardly Mobile: Caroline Murphy Morelli, Capital Health Consulting
Capital Health Consulting is happy to welcome Caroline Murphy Morelli, Vice President, to the team!. Caroline brings over ten years of diverse healthcare experience to the firm. Most recently, Caroline served as Director of Operations at Mount Sinai Beth Israel (MSBI) in Manhattan where she oversaw the strategic planning and implementation of the consolidation and integration of clinical, administrative and support services programs.www.timesunion.com