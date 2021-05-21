newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Upwardly Mobile: Caroline Murphy Morelli, Capital Health Consulting

By Upwardly Mobile submission
Times Union
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCapital Health Consulting is happy to welcome Caroline Murphy Morelli, Vice President, to the team!. Caroline brings over ten years of diverse healthcare experience to the firm. Most recently, Caroline served as Director of Operations at Mount Sinai Beth Israel (MSBI) in Manhattan where she oversaw the strategic planning and implementation of the consolidation and integration of clinical, administrative and support services programs.

www.timesunion.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Consultant#Medical Director#Operations Director#Pricewaterhousecoopers#Chief Medical Officer#Chief Strategy Officer#Capital Health Consulting#Msbi#Ppe#Upwardly Mobile#Associate Director#Logistics#Capital District#Manhattan#Strategy#Providers#Implementation#Complex Business Issues#Surge Space Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Related
Albany, NYTimes Union

Upwardly Mobile: Emily Lawyer, Northern Rivers Family of Services

Northern Rivers Family of Services announces that Emily Lawyer has been promoted to the newly created position of Assistant Superintendent. Lawyer, who joined the organization as Assistant Principal at the Neil Hellman School in 2020, will oversee academic and administrative operations for educational services in Albany and Schenectady, working with leadership at both Neil Hellman and at the School at Northeast and reporting to Chief Officer of Education Services/Superintendent Kris Youmans.
Public Healthwgvunews.org

Kennari Consulting

A local consulting firm successfully guided over 100 non profit organizations though the Covid Pandemic. We talk to the CEO of Kennari Consulting about how the plan worked and the community reaction.
BusinessSFGate

The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA), announced today that Lisa Richards, VP Market Expansion and Innovation, Adecco Group US, is a 2021 Awardee

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA), announced today that after interviews with multiple candidates, Lisa Richards, VP of Market Expansion & Innovation with the Adecco Group US Professional Recruitment & Solutions has been selected as a 2021 Awardee. "Lisa is known for her expertise...
Economybeckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon named chief innovation & transformation officer at Kettering Health

Thomas Graham, MD, a hand surgeon and former chief innovation officer at Cleveland Clinic, has joined the leadership team at Kettering (Ohio) Health. Kettering appointed Dr. Graham as senior vice president and chief innovation and transformation officer, a new C-suite position at the health system. Dr. Graham's responsibilities include "defining...
BusinessTimes Union

Mindray North America Sponsors Educational Sessions Authored by Industry Experts at National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) 2021

MAHWAH, N.J (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Mindray, a global developer of technologies and solutions for patient monitoring, anesthesia and ultrasound, invites attendees of the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) 2021 to participate in a May 25th Sunrise Session at 7am (PST) and hear from well-known critical care expert Barbara McLean MN, RN, CCRN, CCNS-BC, NP-BC, FCCM on the topic of “Pathology, Monitoring and Innovation: Lessons Learned in the War Against the COVID-19 Pandemic.” As part of this educational segment, Barbara will also conduct a live Q&A exchange with attendees to address specific questions on the topic.
Businessbizjournals

5 keys to establishing an effective board of directors

The path to becoming a successful company requires strong corporate governance, and an effective board of directors is essential. A company’s board represents all the company’s stakeholders in governance decisions, including adopting company policies, hiring and compensating executives, providing financial oversight and assisting management with establishing and reaching strategic goals. Here are five considerations for creating a board to manage those responsibilities.
Darien, CTdarienite.com

Darien Founder of Health Insurance Consulting Firm Launches Free Video Series

Here’s a way to learn about the intricacies of health insurance coverage from one of the leading authorities in the U.S. – all without spending a dime. Maura Carley of Darien, founder and president of the health insurance consulting firm Healthcare Navigation LLC, also headquartered in town, has launched a free video series to educate people on basic health insurance coverage topics.
Pitt County, NCDaily Reflector

ECU mobile screening unit brings health care to underserved

Access to health care, a topic of national discussion for years, has taken on a new urgency with the COVID-19 pandemic. So teams of health care providers at East Carolina University are stepping in to meet local needs by bringing screenings and vaccines to individuals struggling to get medical services.
Marketsseniorhousingnews.com

Linden Capital Partners Targets $2.5 Billion in Latest Health Care Fund

The list of private equity firms raising funds to target the health care space continues to expand. Chicago-based Linden Capital Partners is raising money for its latest fund, with a target of $2.5 billion, according to a Form D filed May 13 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund, which has a hard cap of $3 billion, is nearing an initial close of over $2 billion in commitments, Buyouts Insider reports.
Georgetown, TXems1.com

Allegiance Mobile Health - Georgetown, Texas

Allegiance Mobile Health of Georgetown, TX is looking to hire a full-time Paramedic. This ambulance job earns a competitive hourly wage based on experience. We also offer excellent benefits and perks, including medical, dental, vision, a 401(k)-retirement plan, holiday pay, paid time off (PTO), basic and supplemental AD&D, short- and long-term disability, tuition assistance, career development opportunities, the first uniform shirt for free, and various shift options. If this sounds like the right opportunity for you, apply to join our exceptional ambulance team today!
BusinessTimes Union

Interfacing and Deloitte Strategic Cooperation: Compliance and Risk Advisory in the German market

FRANKFURT, Germany (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every quality and regulatory compliance aspect of business, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the adoption of digital solutions to ensure they remain on the competitive vanguard. The cooperation brings together Interfacing’s market leading regulatory compliance technology and Deloitte’s global transformational power and strategic vision for compliance and risk management.
Cincinnati, OHcontractpharma.com

Premier Research Acquires Camargo Pharmaceutical Services

Expands product planning, development and differentiation services offered. Premier Research has acquired Camargo Pharmaceutical Services based in Cincinnati, OH. Premier Research is a provider of strategic and regulatory advisory services as well as clinical development services to the biotechnology, specialty pharma, and medical device industry. Camargo is a global strategy, regulatory, and commercial partner for emerging biopharma companies and has experience in complex development programs and accelerated approval pathways that leverages their expertise in areas such as oncology, pediatrics, rare disease, and 505(b)(2) product development.
Businesshealthcareittoday.com

Tegria Acquires Colburn Hill Group to Ease Revenue Cycle Management Challenges for Healthcare Providers

Tegria today announced the acquisition of Colburn Hill Group, one of the healthcare industry’s leading developers of analytically-driven robotic process automation (RPA) technologies for revenue cycle management (RCM). A centerpiece of the deal is Colburn Hill’s proprietary Ops Center RCM platform, which has earned praise from customers and industry analysts for its superior ease of use, reliability, and cost effectiveness.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Virtual care: 5 takeaways on the transformational opportunity for health systems and consumers

For health systems and consumers, virtual care can be a transformational opportunity. During a virtual roundtable sponsored by Teladoc Health as part of Becker's Hospital Review 11th Annual Meeting, Bruce Brandes, senior vice president of consumer-centered virtual care at Teladoc Health, discussed the future of virtual care. Executives from several health systems offered their perspectives.
Businessfortworthbusiness.com

LifeGift names Browning vice president

HOUSTON – LifeGift, the nonprofit organ and tissue donation organization serving 109 Texas counties in Southeast, North and West Texas, has announced the promotion of Kristine Browning, RN, to vice president, quality and regulatory compliance. Browning leads LifeGift’s quality assurance and improvement processes, compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and policies...
Gainesville, FLcityofgainesville.org

Free Mobile Health Care Clinic Thursdays at GTEC through June

The University of Florida College of Medicine’s Mobile Outreach Clinic will be stationed at Gainesville Technology Entrepreneurship Center (GTEC) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday through June 24, 2021. The clinic offers free primary care medical services, and will provide COVID-19 vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis. Creating...
Los Angeles County, CASouth Pasadena News

Public Health Connects Businesses to Mobile Vaccination Units

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 16 new deaths and 255 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 16 new deaths reported Wednesday, six people that passed away were over the age of 80, five people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, four people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29.
Mental HealthTriple Pundit

Mobile Mindfulness: The Future of Mental Health

“I know, honestly, over the past year, I’ve had a couple situations where I felt like I just wanted out.”. Jill Benner will bravely tell you that she wasn’t always keen on using the ample time at home during the pandemic to brush up on her bread-baking skills or invest in a fun new hobby. The senior speech analyst with T-Mobile’s Customer Care says the panic, paranoia and unprecedented isolation caused by the pandemic tested her mental health in ways she could never have anticipated.
Businesscentralwinews.com

Weik joins Enerquip’s sales leadership

Enerquip has announced Troy Weik has joined its team as sales and channel manager. In this role, Weik will provide leadership to Enerquip’s highly skilled and engaged sales engineers, while also fostering relationships with business partners and representatives. Weik has stepped into the shoes of Ron Herman, who has accepted...