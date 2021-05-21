Upwardly Mobile: Caroline Murphy Morelli, Capital Health Consulting

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 16 new deaths and 255 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 16 new deaths reported Wednesday, six people that passed away were over the age of 80, five people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, four people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29.