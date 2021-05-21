California shell egg prices

Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 12 cents higher for Extra Large, 15 cents higher for Large and unchanged for Medium and Small. The undertone is firm. Retail demand is moderate to fairly good and better into areas with ads scheduled for next week. Food service demand is moderate. Offerings remain light for Jumbo, light to moderate for Extra Large and moderate for Large and Medium. Warehouse buying interest is moderate as most operators prepare to use current floor stocks to cover anticipated sales for the near future. Supplies are mostly moderate. Market activity is moderate. Small benchmark price $1.03.