'We're Sitting Ducks': Hoosiers Worry About The End Of Federal Unemployment Benefits

In a little less than a month, Indiana will stop payments of all federal unemployment benefits in hopes it will force workers to fill vacant jobs. Tiffany Wagner worked as an in-home health provider, but was laid off when the pandemic struck and it hasn’t returned. A mother of five children in Vincennes, she said the available jobs in her area aren’t paying enough to cover costs of basics like daycare and bills. On June 19, when Indiana opts out of multiple federal relief programs to help those who lost work due to no fault of their own, Wagner said she doesn’t know what she’ll do.