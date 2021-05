Kenzie Knight, 9, daughter of Justin and Blair Knight, recently won the West Kentucky Little Wrangler All Around Championship, winning a custom saddle. Also, she won individual high point championships in three of her four events: barrel racing, pole bending and flag racing. She is a third-grader at Caldwell County Elementary School. West Kentucky Little Wrangler is an association of the National Little Britches Rodeo Association. Knight will now go on to compete in the national finals in Oklahoma in July.