The Class D state track and field championships came to its conclusion on Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha. The Mullen boys collected the runner-up team trophy. Mullen placed 2nd in the team standings with 37 points behind Osceola who won the boys state title with 46 points. The Mullen finished fifth in the girls team standings with 29 points and Ansley/Litchfield finished in the top ten of the girls team race placing 9th with 22 points. Sterling was the girls state team champion with 36 points. Mullen’s Callie Coble was a state gold medalist winning the girls 3200 on Wednesday in a time of 12:13.74. Carli Bailey of Ansley/Litchfield won three individual medals on Thursday. Bailey was the runner up in both the girls 400 (58.61) and in the girls 300 meter hurdles (47.21). Bailey also medaled in the 100 meter hurdles placing 7th (16.71). Samantha Moore medaled in both hurdles events. Moore was 2nd in the girls 100 meter hurdles (15.54) and third in the 300 meter hurdles (48.05). Clayton Moore medaled in both boys hurdles events. Clayton was the runner-up in the 300 meter hurdles (41.33) and placed 4th in the 110 meter high hurdles (15.65). Trevor Kuncl of Mullen was the runner-up in the boys 3200 meters on Wednesday (10:08.02) and placed fourth in the 1600 on Thursday (4:39.47). Carson Rohde of SEM medaled in two events placing 4th in the boys discus on Wednesday (153′ 2″) and was 2nd in the shot put on Thursday (52′ 5.25″). Other state medalists from the area included :