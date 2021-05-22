newsbreak-logo
Radiant Vision Systems Honored by Vision Systems Design 2021 Innovators Award Program

Cover picture for the articleREDMOND, Wash. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of automated visual inspection solutions for light-emitting components, announced today that its VIP™ (Vision Inspection Pack) Software has been recognized among the best in machine vision by the judges of the Vision Systems Design 2021 Innovators Awards program. The judging panel consisted of esteemed experts from system-integrator and end-user companies.

