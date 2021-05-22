Radiant Vision Systems Honored by Vision Systems Design 2021 Innovators Award Program

Find and fix web accessibility issues with ease using axe DevTools Pro. Try for free!. My friends at Sparkbox are doing a survey on design systems, as they do each year. Go ahead and fill it out if you please. Here are the results from last year. In both 2019 and 2020, the vibe was that design systems (both as an idea and as a real thing that real companies really use) are maturing. But still, it was only a quarter of folks who said their actual design system was mature. I wonder if that’ll go up this year.