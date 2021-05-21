newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 5/21/21, AM

By KALW
kalw.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIncarcerated People Sue San Quentin For Mishandling COVID-19 / Governor Newsom Signs Legislation To FastTrack Some Construction Projects / California Real Estate Continues To Break Records / Facebook Awards Money To Affordable Housing Projects / National Park In Richmond May Expand. Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for...

www.kalw.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Government
City
Berkeley, CA
Richmond, CA
Health
Richmond, CA
Government
Berkeley, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Real Estate#Area Schools#California Housing#Bay Area Headlines#Kalw#A Patchwork Quilt#Bookstores#Public Schools#October#Community Colleges#Libraries#Folk Music#Fasttrack#Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Housing
Related
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Richmond: Call for local artists for Cherry Blossom Row project

City Ventures is seeking applications from Bay Area artists for a public art opportunity to design a pedestrian trellis and decorative structure as part of a grand entry at its upcoming Cherry Blossom Row residential project on Dalai Lama Avenue in Richmond’s Southwest Annex Neighborhood. A 1 percent for Public Art Project, it has an anticipated total budget in the range of $100,000 to $150,000 and is open to artists in the structural design discipline based in Bay Area Counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma).
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Richmond, CAfuncheap.com

Clement Street Cleanup

We’ll be cleaning the neighborhood around Clement St in the Inner Richmond. Meet at Richmond Republic Draught House, first 10 people to show receive a FREE drink. All supplies provided. Sign up on this Google Form (https://forms.gle/1T2VGRySUqW9sHjF6) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. 21 and over. Disclaimer: Please double check...
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
Marin County, CASonoma Index Tribune

The Bay Area has the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the state - and some of the lowest hospitalization levels

May 16—There's an emerging truth showing up at hospitals across California: The more vaccines in arms on the outside means fewer patients sick with COVID-19 on the inside. And nowhere is that clearer than the Bay Area. The region's counties have the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in California and among the lowest hospitalization rates, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis of state data.
San Francisco, CASFStation.com

Hope & Belonging in the Bayview: Bridging the Post-COVID Divide

Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area, an organization dedicated to supporting children in and around Bayview Hunters Point as they break the generational cycle of poverty, is pleased to announce details for Hope & Belonging in the Bayview - Bridging the Post COVID Divide. The virtual town hall event will take place on May 18, 2021 from 5:00 - 6:30 pm. Moderated by Priya David Clemens, Host of KQED's Newsroom and featuring panelists Maria Su, Executive Director of SF Department of Children, Youth and Their Families; Dion-Jay Brookter, Executive Director, Young Community Developers and Member, SF Police Commission; Gabrielle Theobald-Anderson, Social Worker at Hillcrest Elementary School; and Frédérique Clermont, Director of Programs, Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area. This important conversation among San Francisco thought leaders will address the challenge of bridging the divide between communities like Bayview Hunters Point and other more affluent neighborhoods. The online event is free to attend, but reservations are required and can be made at friends-sf.org/Town_Hall_Event/.
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

California is set to reopen on June 15: What will change?

On June 15, California plans to reopen after 15 months of pandemic restrictions. But a month before that date, it’s still not quite clear what exactly “reopen” means. State officials say it will be a return to business as usual for scores of sectors — including restaurants, gyms and movie theaters — that have been forced to limit capacity under California’s color-coded blueprint. Bars will be able to reopen indoors in every county. Private gatherings like weddings can resume with larger guest lists.
California Stateeastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Antioch’s Unnecessary Special Meetings and More on Gavin Newsom May Revise Budget

On this episode, we discuss Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe abuse of calling for special meetings for political gain. We do a lightning round of Tuesdays unnecessary special agenda as they could be on normal meeting dates. We jump into Governor Gavin Newsom may revised budget including universal basic income. We discuss this concept of police videos being “slick marketing” tools as written by the Bay Area News Group. Richmond set to divert $10 million away from the Richmond Police Department plus much more.
Contra Costa County, CAEast Bay Times

May 21 Central, East Contra Costa arts, entertainment On Tap

Classic and foreign film series continues at El Campanil. The El Campanil Classic Film Series will feature the 1977 film “Selena” at 2 p.m. May 29 in the El Campanil Theatre at 602 W. Second St. This joyous and heartbreaking film, which also catapulted the career of a young Jennifer Lopez, chronicles and centers on the true story of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez and her meteoric rise to stardom. The movie is directed by Gregory Nava and also stars Edward James Olmos, Jon Seda and Constance Marie.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Bay Area ICU hospitalizations back at pandemic low - experts cite 'marvelous vaccines'

The Bay Area’s high rates of COVID-19 vaccinations and low coronavirus case rates are paying off in a big way when it comes to hospitalizations. According to data collected and analyzed by The Chronicle, ICU admissions of COVID-19 patients in Bay Area hospitals are at an all-time pandemic low. On May 14, there were 55 ICU patients with COVID-19 in Bay Area hospitals, which ties the pandemic low of 55 a year earlier on May 29, 2020.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

As San Francisco reawakens, a parking lot encampment becomes a battleground

By 9 a.m. Monday, the compact loaders and dump trucks were lined up outside the abandoned state-owned parking lot under Highway 101 in Soma. A few weary residents who lived there in tents, trucks and a half-built tiny home dragged their belongings onto a nearby sidewalk as social workers and California Highway Patrol made their final rounds.
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
Oakland, CAKQED

Former Employees Call Co-Op Plans Into Question at Starline Social Club

The popular Oakland venue Starline Social Club was presumed to be gone forever. In October 2020, the owners announced they were selling both the building and the business, citing pandemic-related financial struggles. But on April 29, in a surprising reversal greeted by hundreds of excited responses on social media, a press release and Instagram post stated that the Starline would return in September—and what's more, it would be converted into a worker-owned co-op.
San Francisco, CAkalw.org

Is Solar Equitable?, Hunger Updates, and Lara Bazelon's New Novel

Tensions are rising over incentives for residential solar installations. Are they a subsidy for the wealthy? Or are they necessary tool to achieve California's ambitious climate agenda?. Plus, as the Bay Area starts to emerge from the pandemic, will hunger finally subside? And finally, State of the Bay frequent contributor...