Mike Prada of the Limited Upside podcast and Prada’s Pictures newsletter joins the show to give an Xs and Os look at how the Suns match up with the other top teams in the Western Conference. How does the Suns’ brand of physicality compare with the Lakers? Will the Suns be able to solve the Clippers’ switching? And can Devin Booker put together a more diverse shot chart come playoff time, including more pull-up threes, or will he be outmatched by someone like Donovan Mitchell who is more proven in the postseason? Oh and also: lots of Deandre Ayton talk.