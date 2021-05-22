Clara “Jo” Kilgore

Clara Josephine “Jo” Kilgore, 87, passed away on May 20, 2021. She was born Clara Josephine Edwards on September 7, 1933 in Rush County, Indiana to Olin and Lanelle (Krammes) Edwards. She graduated from Manilla High School in 1951 and married Walter Philip (Phil) Kilgore on December 20, 1952 to whom she was married 58 years before his death in February 2010. They resided together in Morristown, Indiana for most of their married life before moving to New Palestine.