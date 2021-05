ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Trey Houchin admitted that he was tired before he even took the mound on Tuesday night at Phil Welch Stadium. The senior said that as he was running off the field after the ninth inning in a tie game with Bishop LeBlond. For the Spoofhound seniors, of which five are starters, Tuesday’s game came right in the middle of their finals and last days as students at Maryville.