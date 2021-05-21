newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fans Think the Next DLC Character Has Leaked

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite think the game's next DLC character has leaked. The speculation this time comes the way not of an anonymous poster on 4chan or via the ambiguous comments from the developer of a character linked by previous rumors, but from a pair of voice actors who may have dropped a major hint as to who Sakurai and his team are adding next. Of course, the million-dollar question is whether or not it's a bonafide hint or the pair of actors having some fun at the expense of the sanity of the game's most hardcore fans. Whatever the case, it has Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players talking and speculating. And if this character does come to the game, a lot of players with PlayStation nostalgia are going to be quite happy.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lex Lang
Person
Scott Whyte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Actors#Dlc#End Game#Crash Bandicoot#Super Smash Bros Ultimate#The Nintendo Switch Lite#Twitter Tyler Fischer#Ultimate Trailer#Ultimate Fans#Ultimate Players#Playstation Nostalgia#The Game#Poster#Fun#Developer#Less Than Subtle Teasing#4chan#Neo Cortex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
Related
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Teases "Unexpected" Character in New Movie

Dragon Ball Super is teasing an "unexpected" character coming in the new movie! Ever since Dragon Ball Super: Broly brought the anime's run to an end back in 2018, fans have been clamoring for the franchise to return especially considering that the manga release of the series has continued the story far beyond the events of that film. The wait will soon be over, however, as Toei Animation has officially confirmed that the next big movie in the franchise is coming our way next year. But what can we expect to see in the new Dragon Ball Super movie?
Video GamesComicBook

Ninja Reveals League of Legends Champion He'd Like to See in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is still in the process of adding a few more characters to the current roster thanks to some new DLC additions that Nintendo will be adding in the future. While we still don't know which characters will be brought to the iconic fighting game just yet, popular Twitch streamer, and frequent League of Legends player, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has sounded off when it comes to who he'd like to see added to Smash from Riot Games' popular MOBA.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Feature: Toys For Bob On Crash 4 For Switch And The 'Dream' Of Smash Bros.

Nintendo Switch has lots of major exclusives and its share of awesome download titles, but the little hybrid system can still hold its own and join in with major multi-platform titles. A recent example is Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, which arrived earlier in the Spring; in our review we described it as an "excellent offering", with the game making the necessary tweaks and cuts to squeeze onto the system.
Video GamesComicBook

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Theory Might Deconfirm New Pokemon and Sonic Fighters

When it comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's DLC fighters, Nintendo Switch fans are always looking at every possible angle to figure out which characters might be revealed next. There are two roster spots left in Fighter's Pass Vol. 2, and a new fan theory alleges that two franchises won't see another character: Pokemon and Sonic the Hedgehog. The theory basically boils down to the developer's use of voice actors in the game, and the pattern that's been seen with the first four fighters released in Fighter's Pass Vol. 2; specifically, the fact that European voice actors have not been brought back.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Pride is the Next Sin to Tackle in HITMAN 3 DLC

IO Interactive has revealed the second part of the Seven Deadly Sins expansion for Hitman 3: Season of Pride. As always, you get a new Escalation Contract, suit, and weapons. Personally, I’m already digging Pride more than Greed just based on the trailer. Do you see that awesome new cutlass? I think this set of DLC is really cool and I can’t wait to play Pride when it launches on May 10.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Crash Bandicoot voice actor teases new project amid Smash Ultimate rumors

Crash Bandicoot’s voice actor has teased that he’s working on a new project amid speculation that the gaming legend is coming to Smash Bros Ultimate. Could this be a hint?. With just two spaces left on the Fighters Pass Volume 2, Smash fans have been going into overdrive trying to figure out which popular characters could appear in the game next, with everyone from Master Chief to Ryu Hayabusa being rumored to join the roster.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Dev Responds to Valkyrie's Ultimate Bug

A developer from Apex Legends responded to a Valkyrie Ultimate bug that was causing players to be pushed underneath the map. Apex Legends’ Season 9 was released on May 4. The season, titled “Apex Legends: Legacy,” brought on the usual suspects of weapon nerfs and buffs, legend tuning as well as new features such as the new Apex Legends Arenas game mode. But out of all the new changes additions, one of the most looked at was the new hero, Valkyrie.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush – Playable characters, footage

Yesterday, Nintendo opened the full official website for Mario Golf: Super Rush in Japan. This website reveals the list of characters that will be playable in this latest entry in the Mario Golf series. Mario Golf: Super Rush will allow you to play with (at least) 16 characters, divided in...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Apex Legends devs confirm Bocek Bow nerfs “coming soon”

The Bocek Bow was one of the biggest additions in Apex Legends Season 9, but after plenty of complaints about its power, Respawn have confirmed they plan to nerf it in the near future. The Season 9: Legacy update brought a plethora fun new content to Apex Legends, including a...