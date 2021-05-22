newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

UN envoy: Failure to get rid of Libya mercenaries a threat

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Libya warned the Security Council on Friday that progress on the key issue of withdrawing mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libya has stalled and their continued presence is a threat not only to Libya but to the entire African region.

Jan Kubis said recent disturbing events in neighboring Chad, where rebels were blamed for last month’s killing of longtime president Idriss Deby Into, are a reminder of the link between the security situation in Libya and the security and stability in the region.

“The high mobility of armed groups and terrorists but also economic migrants and refugees, often through channels operated by organized criminal networks and other local players across uncontrolled borders only enhances risks of furthering instability and insecurity in Libya and the region,” he said.

Kubis said the U.N. mission in Libya, known as UNSMIL, reported “the continuing presence of foreign elements, mercenaries and assets, thus entrenching the division of Libya.”

Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011 and split the oil-rich North African country between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the country’s east, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

In April 2019, east-based commander Khalifa Hifter and his forces, backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive to try and capture Tripoli. His 14-month-long campaign collapsed after Turkey stepped up its military support of the U.N.-backed government with hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries.

An October cease-fire led to the formation of a joint interim government, which took power in March, and is tasked with bringing together the divided country and steering it through presidential and parliamentary elections on Dec. 24.

As for the U.N. arms embargo against Libya, which U.N. experts reported recently has been continuously violated, Kubis said the U.N. mission continues to receive reports of cargoes of arms and military supplies arriving at military bases in the west, east and south.

UNSMIL also continues to receive reports of fortifications and defensive positions being set up along the Sirte-Jufra axis as well as air force training activities, he said.

Kubis said UNSMIL also reported that progress in opening the road from the strategic city of Sirte, the gateway to the country’s major oil fields and export terminals, is stalled.

“Further delays in reopening the road work against efforts to build a trust between the two sides and could undermine efforts to advance the implementation of the cease-fire agreement, to advance the political transition,” he warned.

The October cease-fire that called for mercenaries and foreign fighters to leave in 90 days continues to hold, Kubis said, but failure to get them to leave could affect Libya’s political transition and the December elections.

“It is therefore critical to plan and ensure an orderly departure of foreign fighters, mercenaries, and armed groups together with their disarmament, demobilization and reintegration in the countries of origin,” he said.

The U.N. estimated in December that there were at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya, including Syrians, Russians, Sudanese and Chadians. But diplomats said speakers at an informal council meeting in late April said there were more than 20,000, including 13,000 Syrians and 11,000 Sudanese.

In mid-April the Security Council voted to deploy up to 60 international monitors to the U.N. political mission in Libya to monitor the cease-fire and withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign fighters.

Kubis said the U.N. Secretariat in New York and the mission in Libya are planning for an initial deployment of just five observers to the capital, Tripoli.

He said the cease-fire agreement calls for all military units and armed groups to return to their camps, and in parallel all mercenaries and foreign fighters should depart from Libya.

“Based on this, pulling back a limited number of mercenaries to Benghazi (in the east) and Tripoli (in the west) and then flying them out, can commence a balanced and sequenced withdrawal of foreign mercenaries, fighters and foreign forces,” Kubis said.

He said this approach needs a plan and timelines “agreed with those external forces that are associated with mercenaries and foreign forces in Libya.”

Earlier this month, Najla al-Manqoush, foreign minister of Libya’s interim government, called for the departure of foreign forces and mercenaries at a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Cavusoglu responded by saying that Turkish forces were in Libya as part of a training agreement reached with a previous Libya administration. “There are those who equate our legal presence ... with the foreign mercenary groups that fight in this country for money,” he said.

On a positive note, Kubis said the security situation in Libya “has significantly improved, although clashes between armed militia groups competing for influence, access to and control of territory and resources do occur from time to time.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

462K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libya#Military Bases#Syrian Government Forces#Arab Forces#Syrian Forces#Syrian Troops#Ap#The Security Council#Unsmil#Nato#North African#Syrians#Russians#Sudanese#Chadians#The U N Secretariat#United Arab Emirates#Syrian Mercenaries#Foreign Mercenaries#Special Envoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
News Break
United Nations
Country
Egypt
Related
Joe BidenPosted by
Reuters

UN Yemen envoy Griffiths tapped to be UN aid chief -sources

United Nations Yemen mediator Martin Griffiths has been tapped to become the world body's new aid chief, several sources told Reuters on Tuesday, as the U.N. tries to avert several famines and help vaccinate the globe against the novel coronavirus. Griffiths will replace Mark Lowcock as the under-secretary-general and emergency...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Appointment of Ambassador Richard Norland as U.S. Special Envoy for Libya

The Department of State is pleased to announce that U.S. Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland will now also serve in the capacity of U.S. Special Envoy for Libya in addition to Chief of Mission for Libya. In his role as U.S. Special Envoy, Ambassador Norland will lead U.S. diplomatic efforts to promote international support for a Libyan-led, inclusive, and negotiated political solution to the conflict, facilitated through the UN.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

UN: Bodies of 10 Europe-bound migrants wash up in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — At least 10 bodies of Europe-bound migrants washed up ashore in western Libya on Tuesday, a U.N. migration official said, after two shipwrecks this week left some 30 people presumed drowned. The bodies were found near the western Libyan towns of Zuwara and Garaboli, said Safa Msehli,...
WorldThe Guardian

Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths to take on top UN humanitarian job

The Yemen special envoy, Martin Griffiths, is to take on the role of UN humanitarian relief coordinator, succeeding another British diplomat, Mark Lowcock, in a move that may mark a reset in the stalled peace process in Yemen. Griffiths was not the official British candidate but his confirmation in the...
Joe BidenPosted by
AFP

UN Yemen envoy named humanitarian chief

Martin Griffiths, the UN envoy struggling to end the bloody war in Yemen, was named Wednesday to be the global body's humanitarian chief. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' appointment of Griffiths as under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs keeps the prominent post in the hands of a British diplomat, succeeding Mark Lowcock. Similarly, two other top positions, under-secretary-general for political affairs and under-secretary-general for peacekeeping, have stayed respectively with diplomats from the United States and France despite a 1992 General Assembly resolution that opposed the "monopoly" of the major powers in key jobs. Griffiths, 69, has earned the appreciation of Security Council nations for persevering even in the most dire situations, including in the Yemen post that he assumed in 2018.
WorldDaily Gate City

UN envoys call urgent meeting on Mideast conflict

U.N. Security Council diplomats convened an emergency meeting to demand a stop to civilian bloodshed in the Mideast as Israeli warplanes carried out the deadliest attacks yet during nearly a week of Hamas rocket barrages and Israeli airstrikes. (May 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
Middle Eastme-confidential.com

Tunisia will play key role in Libya’s reconstruction

Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi Thursday told a cabinet session that the North African country will play an important role in the reconstruction of its eastern neighbor ravaged by several years of internal fighting sponsored by foreign countries. Speaking at the session focused on the cooperation between the two countries,...
Politicshornobserver.com

Somali leaders to meet in Mogadishu to discuss the electoral calendar

Mogadishu, Somalia (Horn Observer) The National Consultative Forum made up of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and the Federal Member States (FMS), was initially scheduled to meet on Thursday under Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble. It was, however, pushed to Saturday after some leaders failed to arrive on time.
MilitaryVoice of America

Russia Expands Military Facilities in Syria

Russia is expanding its navy base at the Syrian port of Tartus and planning to construct a floating dock to boost the port’s ship repair facilities, according to Russian military officials. The move comes only weeks after the Russian military extended one of the runways at its Hmeimim airbase, adding...
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

UN failure to adopt statement on Palestine unacceptable: Turkish envoy

Turkey has described the U.N.’s failure to adopt a press statement after debating the Israeli-Palestine. “Failure to adopt even a press statement on an issue that has been on the Council’s agenda since almost its inception is simply unacceptable,” said Feridun Sinirlioğlu, Turkey’s ambassador to the U.N., in a written statement sent to the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the conflict.
Energy IndustryForeign Policy

Putin’s Shadow Warriors Stake Claim to Syria’s Oil

A Russian company that recently struck a deal with the Syrian government for offshore oil and gas exploration is part of a network of companies that make up the shadowy Russian mercenary group known as Wagner, which has played a pivotal role in Moscow’s destabilizing activities around the world, according to emails and company records seen by Foreign Policy.