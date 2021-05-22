newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Hondas dominate speed chart in preview of Indy qualifying

By MICHAEL MAROT
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xiFu_0a7XJK8500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott Dixon put his car back on top of the Indianapolis 500 speed chart Friday.

With much less fanfare, teammate Marcus Ericsson turned some heads by posting the best four-lap average.

Now the Chip Ganassi Racing drivers will strategize how to get their cars, the team has four at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, into the “Fast Nine” qualifying session that determines the pole winner.

Qualifying begins Saturday as the 35-car field is whittled down to 33 until the pole is decided Sunday. The fastest nine drivers on Saturday shoot it out for the pole.

“I think any time a Ganassi car went out today, it improved and it improved in a big way,” said Dixon, the New Zealander who went 233.302 mph and has the first spot in Saturday’s qualifying order.

But under Indy’s unique qualifying format, the six-time IndyCar champ and 2008 race winner will need more than one good lap. He’ll have to string together four strong laps Saturday and four more Sunday.

Dixon might have shown all of his power Friday had he gotten a clean run as track temperatures cooled and speeds ticked up during the final 90 minutes of work Friday.

Ericsson made the most of his opportunity by clocking a 231.949 and edged out Colton Herta, who finished with an average of 231.726.

Mexican driver Pato O’Ward had the top Chevrolet and the third-fastest car at 231.522.

Honda cars continued to dominate on Indy’s oval by claiming seven of the top 10 spots after drivers received the traditional horsepower boost in hot, breezy conditions.

“It’s always interesting on days like this when you have an unfriendly wind in turn two,” 2016 race winner Alexander Rossi after finishing fourth on the four-lap chart. “Turn two is pretty tricky when the conditions deteriorate a little bit. But the Hondas brought some juice this year.”

The biggest surprise was that none of the four cars from the usually strong Team Penske garage finished in the top 10 on either chart.

Things didn’t always go smoothly on the track either.

Dixon complained about a slower car getting in his way during one trial qualifying attempt and O’Ward complained last year’s pole-winner, Marco Andretti, passed him while he was doing a test run.

With 35 cars turning more than 1,100 laps, most in the final couple of hours, some of the traffic should have been expected. Drivers only have two brief practice sessions prior to Saturday’s qualifying and a two-hour window late Sunday still scheduled.

But if Friday was any indication, suddenly warm weather and changing track conditions could turn this weekend into a wild shootout to set up the 33-car starting grid for the May 30 race.

“It’s competitive for sure,” said O’Ward. “Things can change a little bit and since the window of happy, at least with what I’ve been experiencing, is so small, you really have to nail it to put the car in fast nine positions.”

ON THE BUBBLE?

James Hinchcliffe has struggled for speed most of this week but seemed to get some momentum late Friday.

His problems aren’t as big as A.J. Foyt, though.

Three of Foyt’s four drivers — Sebastien Bourdais, Dalton Kellett and Charlie Kimball — have been languishing near the bottom of the speed chart and could get bumped out of the field.

Foyt’s team expanded to four cars for this race and was stretched thin this month when Bourdais was wrecked twice and Kellett once. The crashes required rapid rebuilds of the speedway cars, but the 86-year-old team owner shrugged it off as bad breaks.

The four-time 500 winner said his cars would race if they were fast The team didn’t get any luck in the qualifying draw:

Bourdais drew the 35th and final spot in line while Kimball got No. 34.

“Well, when I was there, you had to beat about 30 or 40 cars, so we’re maybe looking to have to beat (two), and if we cannot beat (two), we need to go on the trailer,” Foyt said. “But I’m quite sure we’re going to make the race. We’ve got some good drivers. We’ve got good crews, and we’re going to be pretty fast. I never went there to run in the back.”

Other candidates who could miss the race include Sage Karam, who had problems Friday, and Marco Andretti, who has complained about his car all week.

Most people expect rookie R.C. Enerson to miss the race -- his Top Gun Racing team was a late entrant and Enerson lost practice time when he needed an extra day to complete rookie orientation.

TWO-MAN TANDEM

When seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson decided to run the No. 48 Honda on road and street courses, he called Tony Kanaan to drive on ovals.

It’s been a perfect match. As Johnson has been getting acclimated to his new car, Kanaan settled right back in at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Kanaan was at the top of the speed chart in Wednesday’s practice and he’s confident he could win next Sunday’s race.

Should Johnson decide to start running ovals, Ganassi would have to figure out a plan.

“I haven’t had any discussion with him about it over the last two, three weeks,” Ganassi said. “It’s up to him. He knows the opportunity is there. I’m not trying to put T.K. out of a job or anything, but he knows the opportunity is there if he wants it.”

TRAMMELL HONORED

Dr. Terry Trammell, a longtime member of IndyCar’s safety team, was named this year’s recipient of the Louis Schwitzer Award on Friday.

Trammell was recognized for biomedical work to help make automobile racing safer. Trammell has helped provide trackside medical care since 1973. In the 1990s, he started collecting data from crashes to help update cars and tracks with technology that could reduce injuries.

The Schwitzer Award recognizes someone who demonstrates the innovative spirt of the pioneering race-car driver, who won the first automobile race at Indianapolis in 1909.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

462K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Kanaan
Person
Charlie Kimball
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Marco Andretti
Person
Sebastien Bourdais
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Person
Jimmie Johnson
Person
Dalton Kellett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chip Ganassi Racing#Car Racing#Motor Racing#Road Racing#Auto Racing#Race Cars#Hondas#Ap#The New Zealander#Mexican#Chevrolet#Honda Cars#Automobile Racing#Indycar#Indianapolis 500#Ovals#Track Temperatures#Track Conditions#Speeds#Two Man Tandem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Honda
News Break
Motorsports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Speedway Digest

O’Ward Earns First Ntt Indycar Series Victory at Home Track of No Limits, Texas

A first-lap crash that collected six cars coming to the green flag and what looked for more than half the race to be another Scott Dixon runaway changed dramatically with less than 70 laps remaining and resulted in Patricio “Pato” O’Ward and his No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet leading the final 25 laps of the XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway to earn his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory.
MotorsportsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

AUTO RACING

(Start position in parentheses) 1. (9) Kyle Busch, Toy., 267 laps, 59 pts. 2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 40. 3. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 48. 4. (5) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 267, 33. 5. (17) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 43. 6. (15) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 267, 35. 7....
Texas StateMotorsport.com

Texas IndyCar: O’Ward beats Newgarden, Rahal to score first win

At the start, a six-car shunt eliminated both AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolets, both Dale Coyne Racing-Hondas, the sole Carlin-Chevrolet of Conor Daly and Alexander Rossi’s Andretti Autosport-Honda. It was especially heartbreaking for Sebastien Bourdais, a double DNF in team owner AJ Foyt’s backyard, despite being an innocent victim in both shunts, and for Rossi whose championship hopes look horribly tattered just four races into the season.
Texas Statedailyjournal.net

Dixon wins IndyCar at Texas again ahead of rookie McLaughlin

FORT WORTH, Texas — Scott Dixon finished first in a race of two New Zealanders, the veteran six-time IndyCar champion ahead of the series rookie racing in his debut on an oval track. “Definitely the most happy I’ve ever been finishing second,” Scott McLaughlin said. It was another dominating victory...
Fort Worth, TXWTOP

IndyCar XPEL 375 Results

(Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running. 2. (6) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running. 3. (9) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running. 4. (1) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running. 5. (10) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running. 6. (8) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running. 7. (2) Alex...
Texas Statespeedwaymedia.com

CHEVROLET NTT INDYCAR SERIES: TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY DOUBLEHEADER RACE ONE – SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN AND PATO O’WARD SCORE DOUBLE FINISHES FOR CHEVY RACE ONE

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN, PATO O’WARD PUT CHEVY ON PODIUM. Young stars continue to make major gains early in the season. FORT WORTH, Texas (May 1, 2021) – Chevrolet drivers recorded second- and third-place finishes in the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway – the first race of an NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader on the fast 1.455 oval.
Motorsportsracefans.net

McLaren SP’s O’Ward clinches first IndyCar win – and F1 test chance

McLaren SP driver Patricio O’Ward has clinched his first IndyCar victory – and with it the chance to test their Formula 1 car later this year. McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown told O’Ward last month he will drive for their F1 team in the end-of-season rookies’ test at Yas Marina if he won an IndyCar race for them this year.
Texas StatePosted by
Speedway Digest

O’Ward Breaks Through for First Career Win in XPEL 375 at Texas

O’Ward broke through for his first career NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, winning the XPEL 375 on Sunday evening at Texas Motor Speedway. O’Ward, who started fourth, passed two-time series champion Josef Newgarden with 24 laps remaining in the 248-lap race and pulled away to a 1.2443-second victory over Newgarden’s No. 2 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet.
MotorsportsHerald-Times

Motorsports: Briscoe hopes to channel inner A.J.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Chase Briscoe and the No.14 Stewart-Haas Racing team has adopted several color schemes during his rookie run with the NASCAR Cup Series. The coolest of those may be coming this weekend. Briscoe, the 26-year old driver from Mitchell, will drive off at Darlington Raceway this weekend in...
Darlington, INwbiw.com

Briscoe heads to Darlington

DARLINGTON – Chase Briscoe is fresh off his fifth top-20 finish of the season as the HighPoint.com team heads to Darlington, South Carolina Raceway for NASCAR Throwback Weekend. The No. 14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang sheds its traditional blue-and-white livery to sport a tribute to legendary racer A.J. Foyt and the...
Sportsspeedsport.com

A.J. Foyt’s Best Medicine

It wasn’t often in his career that A.J. Foyt had played the underdog, if he ever had. That all changed on Sept. 23, 1990, the instant the ESPN broadcast of CART’s Havoline 200 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., cut suddenly to the smoking remains of a black car sitting just beyond a gap in an earthen embankment.
Texas Statedallassun.com

Scott Dixon dominates at Texas for first win of season

Scott Dixon put on a clinic at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday at Fort Worth, Texas, winning there for the fifth time in his career. Dixon led a 1-2 Kiwi finish in his Honda-powered Dallara as fellow New Zealander Scott McLaughlin, driving a Team Penske Chevrolet, trailed him to the checkered flag by a mere .2646 of a second as Dixon led a record 206 of 212 laps for Chip Ganassi Racing.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

VeeKay Speeds to First Career Victory in GMR Grand Prix

The belief always has been there for Rinus VeeKay. Now it has translated into victory. VeeKay earned his first career NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory Saturday in the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in his 19th career start. VeeKay drove his No. 21 Sonax/Autogeek Chevrolet to a 4.9510-second victory over NTT P1 Award winner Romain Grosjean in the No. 51 NURTEC ODT Honda.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Texas IndyCar: O'Ward passes Newgarden for maiden victory

O’Ward was in swaggering form all day, and looked set to take the lead of the race for the final 50 laps of the race when team-mate Felix Rosenqvist brought out a caution moments after the front runners had conducted their final pitstops as his right-rear wheel fell off. But...