Mount Blanchard, OH

Ted L. Clements

By Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune
sent-trib.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed L. Clements, 87, of Mt. Blanchard passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021. Ted was born to Leon and Margaret (Broughman) Clements on April 28, 1934 in Wood County. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1952. On July 20, 1952, Ted married his high school sweetheart, Yorela Woessner and she survives along with their five children: Ted A. (Sharon) Clements, Rick (Becky Putnam) Clements, Dan (Sharon) Clements all of Mt. Blanchard, Jane (Michael) Walter of Carey and Rob (Laurie) Clements of Missouri. He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

