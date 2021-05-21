newsbreak-logo
Columbia, SC

South Florence's McWhite, Darlington's Lacy win SCHSL state track titles

By Scott Chancey
SCNow
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. — In Friday’s SCHSL Class 4A state track meet, South Florence’s Tyae McWhite won the boys’ high hurdles, and Darlington junior Rileigh Lacy won the girls’ pole vault at Spring Valley High School. McWhite’s time was 15.23 seconds, and Lacy’s height was a personal-best 12 feet. She also...

