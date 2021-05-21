newsbreak-logo
College Station, TX

Gallery: College Station ISD seniors walk through their elementary schools

By Michael Miller
Bryan College Station Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege Station ISD seniors greeted students at Forest Ridge Elementary in College Station on Friday, May 21, 2021. College Station High School and A&M Consolidated High School seniors walked through their elementary schools with caps and gowns to celebrate their graduation while elementary students lined the halls to cheer on the future graduates. Approximately 950 seniors visited their respective elementary schools. College Station ISD contains 10 elementary schools.

