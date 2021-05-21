Gallery: College Station ISD seniors walk through their elementary schools
College Station ISD seniors greeted students at Forest Ridge Elementary in College Station on Friday, May 21, 2021. College Station High School and A&M Consolidated High School seniors walked through their elementary schools with caps and gowns to celebrate their graduation while elementary students lined the halls to cheer on the future graduates. Approximately 950 seniors visited their respective elementary schools. College Station ISD contains 10 elementary schools.theeagle.com