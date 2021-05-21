Lacey City Council Appoints Inaugural Members to Commission on Equity
The Lacey City Council appointed the inaugural members to the newly formed Commission on Equity during its regular meeting on Thursday, May 20. The appointments follow an extensive application and review process, and come as a recommendation from the former Equity Workgroup (also known as the Civic Leaders Forum). This group was instrumental in helping the City of Lacey develop its Commission on Equity ordinance.www.thurstontalk.com