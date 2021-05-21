Lacey City Council Appoints Inaugural Members to Commission on Equity

To incite change, it takes a committed group of people dedicated to a common goal. The Thurston Economic Development Council (EDC) is constantly seeking to bring about new and exciting ways to support our local economy. With the help of the Thurston EDC Board of Directors, the Thurston EDC has been able to turn its plans for change and development into realities. Perry Shea of SCJ Alliance is serving as past president on the executive committee for the board, and he is proud of the efforts the organization has made to help our community.