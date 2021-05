When Kacey Bellamy was growing up in Westfield she said she didn’t have role models. Now, the three-time U.S. women’s hockey Olympian and 15-year veteran with the U.S. women’s national team says she’s thrilled to be on the other side. Speaking with teamusa.org, Bellamy said, “It’s just great to see kids anywhere from 6 years old, all the way up to 15 or 16. I’m hoping the girls play hockey because they love it, and they see the growth and change we’re making. I hope we can be role models.” In 2018 after her USA team beat rival Canada to capture the women’s Olympic gold medal, Bellamy tweeted: “Being a genuine role model is above and beyond anything else.”