Social media tends to be the place where celebrities both stir the pot and settle it, and on Monday, May 17, Emma Watson seemed to set out to accomplish the latter on Twitter. The actor and activist returned to the platform for the first time since Aug. 2020 to dispel rumors involving her relationship and her career that have been circulating for months. The 31-year-old wanted to make clear to her fans, followers, and anyone listening that unless you hear it from her mouth—or her tweets—you can assume reports about her life aren't worth paying attention to.