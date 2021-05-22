Amherst planners vote down building moratorium

RECEIVED: 5/13/21 at 11:02 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Announcements. Public Hearing of the Finance Committee on the FY22 Town Budget. General Public Comment. Consent Agenda.Resolution Opposing the Closure of the Gorse Children’s Center at Mount Holyoke College, Race Amity Day Annual Proclamation. Presentations and Discussion: Reparations for Amherst. Action Items: State Reclamation and Mosquito Control Board Spraying, Water and Sewer Rates, Pomeroy Village Intersection, Referral of Proposed Amendment to Zoning Bylaw Section 5.011 – Accessory Dwelling Units, Referral of Proposed changes to Zoning Bylaw Section 3.3241 and Article 12 – Converted Dwelling, Approval of Audit Request for Proposals (RFP) Committee Charge, Referral of Energy and Climate Action Committee Charge. Committee and Liaison Reports. Approval of Minutes: 2/16/21, 5/3/2021, 5/7/2021. Town Manager Report. Town Council Comments. Topics Not Reasonably Anticipated by the President 48 Hours in Advance of the Meeting.