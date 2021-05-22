newsbreak-logo
Amherst planners vote down building moratorium

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAMHERST — Muncipal planners are advising the Town Council against a six-month pause on issuing permits for multi-unit residential buildings in and near downtown, worrying such a moratorium would harm the economy and be insufficient to revise rules for such development. “It’s basically a moratorium on the downtown recovery of...

