My partner is allergic to my cats- any advice on how we can see more of each other?
Hi, so I’ve recently met someone and he's come to my home a few times. He's allergic to my cats and ends up with a really bad reaction. He's tried antihistamines but it hasn't helped, I've also tried removing the cat to another part of the house but that's not worked either. I really want us to start seeing more of each other but seems impossible as I have two young children and they are with me full time! I need some advice on what else to try?relationships.femalefirst.co.uk