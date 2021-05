The San Saba High School track and field team was well represented on May 7 when it took part in the 2021 UIL 2A State Championship meet held at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. On Friday evening, Lady Dillos senior Brighton Adams took the stage in the girls 800-meter run with a chance to defend her 2019 title in the same event. Adams, who placed first with a 2:19.58, broke her own personal…