WEEKEND PREVIEW: Costumed bike parade & more for Alki Daze 2021

Last weekend, a little carnival popped up out of nowhere on Farmway Road in Caldwell. Turns out, it was a little warm-up for one of our area's first post-pandemic carnivals!. The Payette Apple Blossom Festival has been a staple in the community for nearly a century! The festival had to take a break due to the pandemic in 2020, but is ready to push play on its 98th year this Thursday, May 13. One of the festivals biggest draws is the Rainier Amusements carnival at Kiwanis Park. The rides run 5 p.m. - midnight Thursday and Friday, 12 p.m. - midnight on Saturday and 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday. Ride all day wristbands are $30 and include two free games. If you're nearby, you can purchase them before the close of business today at these retailers or grab them online HERE.