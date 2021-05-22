newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mower County, MN

Prom for all!

By Eric Johnson
Austin Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInstead of letting COVID get the best of them, Lyle holds one-of-a-kind milestone. Making lemonade out of lemons is quickly becoming Lyle Public School’s unofficial motto. Like so many schools, Lyle High School was forced to have a trimmed down version of prom this year that included a joint grand march Pacelli and not much else. But that didn’t stop the school from moving forward and creating a novel approach to prom that included the entire school, not just juniors and seniors.

austindailyherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mower County, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom#School Activities#Covid#Lyle Public School#Lyle High School#Actual Prom Activities#Fun#Lyle Parade#Decorating#Parents#Student Council Advisor#Mrs Mcrae#Elm Street#Nelson Avenue#Kindergarteners#Door Prizes#Schools#Lemons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Mower County, MNAustin Daily Herald

Marvin Repinski: Surrounded by caregivers

“No amount of fine feeling can take the place of faithful doing.” — (William Barclay) Each day is a period in which we all receive the care of another, or hopefully, share care for another. The following thoughts are directed to myself, you, and especially that broad audience that receives...
Mower County, MNAustin Daily Herald

Open up the doors

Senior Center poised to welcome back friends, announce new executive director. One of the hardest hit portions of the community, the elderly, are soon going to be able to get out and socialize more. After over a year of being cooped up, the Mower County Senior Center will open back...
Austin, MNAustin Daily Herald

Single Mom Car Clinic this Saturday

A local mission group from Cornerstone Church is stepping up to serve single moms this Saturday with God and a collection of several local churches, businesses and nonprofit organizations. From 10 a.m. to noon, at the Austin’s Veterans Pavilion, moms can bring their cars to be checked over and scheduled...
Mower County, MNAustin Daily Herald

Tickets available for upcoming Food Throwdown Tribute

For those food and music enthusiasts who lament missing out on the Hormel Historic Home’s annual Foodie Throwdown — fear not. You’re still going to get that chance in the form of an all-week buffet of great food, events and good tunes. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the staff of the...