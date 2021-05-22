Prom for all!

Instead of letting COVID get the best of them, Lyle holds one-of-a-kind milestone. Making lemonade out of lemons is quickly becoming Lyle Public School’s unofficial motto. Like so many schools, Lyle High School was forced to have a trimmed down version of prom this year that included a joint grand march Pacelli and not much else. But that didn’t stop the school from moving forward and creating a novel approach to prom that included the entire school, not just juniors and seniors.