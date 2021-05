Time seemed to stop for Matthew Engle for a few seconds after he heard crunching metal last week while he was in downtown Steamboat Springs. Engle was working with his brother, Zach, and their colleague Andrew Leedom on a project for Engle’s window cleaning company, YESS Cleaning. The three were parked on the side of Lincoln Avenue at 2:55 p.m. Thursday and were grabbing tools out of the trunk of the vehicle when Engle heard a crash. He turned to see what had happened and saw his brother and Leedom flying midair, then hit the ground.