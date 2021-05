The County is closely monitoring the situation with the cyber-attack affecting the Colonial Pipeline, which has impacted the region’s fuel supply. Prince William County government has several days of fuel on hand, and we are working with our primary and alternate fuel suppliers to ensure there is no interruption of fuel for public safety responses and other essential county services. We are aware that several commercial fuel stations are out of gasoline, and we encourage the community to only fill up their vehicles when needed to reduce strain on fuel suppliers and deliveries.