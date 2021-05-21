newsbreak-logo
Charlie bit my finger clip to be taken down and sold as an NFT

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most successful YouTube videos ever uploaded to the platform will be taken down on Sunday. Charlie bit my finger — again, was uploaded on May 23, 2007 and has been viewed more than 882 million times, but will be taken down on its 14th anniversary. The Davies-Carr...

