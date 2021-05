The US Navy has produced some of the world's best naval aircraft and exported them to allies all around the world. They operated some of the very best naval aircraft during WW2, following that, the likes of the F-4 Phantom and the F-14 Tomcat continued that tradition during the Cold War. Today the Navy's advanced F-18 Super Hornet and the brand new F-35C Lightning II are perhaps without equal in navies around the world.