The number of Grand Rapids Bible quizzers who participated in the district quiz meets this season increased to 17. We had to adapt to online quiz meets since last March, but were able to meet in-person in Waconia for our last meet in April. This meet also included our year end tournament and awards which made a really long day with travel, but it was the highlight of our season and embraced by all involved! We ended the season with lots of awards as we had seven out of the top 10 individual quizzers and two out of the top three teams!