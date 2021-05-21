Trending in COVID-19 impact: AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market by Application, Type, Region for Forecast – 2020 to 2028
The mounting emergence of AI based fever detection cameras to monitor and detect human body temperature are creating profitable opportunities for the AI-Based Fever Detection Camera market in the forecast period. The rapid impact of corona virus across the globe is driving the AI-Based Fever Detection Camera market. The temperature variations and accuracy issue may restrain the growth of the AI-Based Fever Detection Camera market. Furthermore, the proliferation of temperature detection cameras is anticipated to create market opportunities for the AI-Based Fever Detection Camera market during the forecast period.ksusentinel.com