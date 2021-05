Cheyenne Melvin’s gymnastics experience ended the day she needed stitches. She and her twin sister, Chelby, were 7 years old at the time. They both began tumbling, flipping, jumping, cartwheeling and hand standing together. When one of Cheyenne’s flips went awry and left her with a wound near her eye that needed a suture, she hung up her leotard and never looked back.