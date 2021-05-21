More details about Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass revealed ahead of purchase bonus date
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity‘s Expansion Pass details, including a look at new armor and a weapon, have been revealed by Nintendo. The Expansion Pass comes in two waves, with the first wave being released in June and the second wave coming in November. Each wave can be bought together or individually. Additionally, you can receive the Prototype Ancient Armor and the Prototype Ancient Sword by preordering the full Expansion Pass on May 28.zeldauniverse.net