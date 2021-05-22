newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warwick, NY

Warwick EMS Celebrates National EMS Week

By Warwick Dispatch
Warwick Valley Dispatch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWarwick Community Ambulance Service, an all-volunteer Emergency Medical Service, is celebrating National EMS Week from May 16 through May 21. This year’s theme, “This is EMS: Caring for our Community,” is a chance for the community to celebrate the important contributions of EMS practitioners. These men and women provide services to a large portion of the Town of Warwick, the Village of Warwick and the Village of Florida, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. ‘This is EMS’ campaign seeks to celebrate, unify and inspire the men and women of the nation’s emergency medical services.

www.wvdispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warwick, NY
City
Florida, NY
Warwick, NY
Society
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Services#Community Health Services#Public Services#Ems Professionals#Ems Practitioners#Frontline#Crisis#Men#Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Emergency Medical Services
Related
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Updated Mask Guidance

A short time ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Health will adopt the new mask guidance issued last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Generally, the new guidance means individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks (indoors or outdoors) or maintain social distance. However, today’s announcement from New York State does leave in place masking and distancing requirements on public transportation, in schools and in some other communal settings.
Warwick, NYwarwickadvertiser.com

National EMS Week runs May 16 through 21

This year’s theme, “This is EMS: Caring for our Community,” is a chance for the community to celebrate the important contributions of our EMS practitioners. These men and women provide services to a large portion of the Town of Warwick, the Village of Warwick and the Village of Florida 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Small Things Inc. Donates $2,700 to VFW

On Sat., Apr. 24, Small Things Inc. hosted its first community event, “Support A Hero,” with proceeds benefiting Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662. Event participants purchased 100 Grate Plates, a large sampler dish of barbeque with sides, prepared and served by Smokin Grate BBQ. Memorial gifts in honor of Danny...
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Warwick FD: Recall on Smoke Detector

The Warwick Fire Department (WFD) continued to have another busy schedule last week and hopes that all of our community mothers had a relaxing and Happy Mother’s Day!. The WFD has responded to 137 calls for service to date. All four fire companies completed vehicle apparatus truck checks and fleet maintenance. On Tues., May 4, company meetings were held at respective fire stations. On Thurs., May 6, the Warwick Fire Police held their monthly meeting.
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Supervisor Sweeton: Mark Your Calendars for Spring Events

For Town information log on to www.townofwarwick.org or tune to Cablevision Municipal Channel 21. St. Anthony Community Hospital will be offering a walk-in clinic for first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Fri., May 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Limited doses are available. The clinic is open to anyone ages 18 and over. Anyone who lives or works in New York State is welcome to attend. To truly defeat this virus as many people as possible should be vaccinated. You can arrange bus service to and from the hospital from anywhere in the Town by calling our Dial-A-Bus service at 986-2877, 24 hours in advance.
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Police Investigating Missing Person

The Town of Warwick Police Department is investigating a report of a missing person. Gelky Arvelo, 35, of Warwick, was last seen on Sat., May 1. The vehicle he was driving was located in Mahwah, NJ. The Warwick Police Detective Unit has been interviewing witnesses, family members and following several...
Orange County, NYsunyorange.edu

Virtual Commencement Ceremony Will be Held May 20

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. – Orange County Community College (SUNY Orange) will host its 71st Commencement Ceremony virtually beginning at 5 p.m., Thursday, May 20 as it celebrates the 801 members and candidates for the #SOClassof2021. This year, SUNY Orange has paired with third-party vendor StageClip to craft a virtual ceremony that...
Warwick, NYwarwickadvertiser.com

Rotary donates $500 to Team Up for Hope

On Friday, May 7, Edward Lynch, president of the Warwick Valley Rotary Club, and Wayne Patterson, a member of both the Warwick Valley Rotary Club and Team Up for Hope, presented a check to Team Up for Hope’s founder, Geoff Green. Team Up for Hope supports local non-profit organizations which...
Warwick, NYwarwickadvertiser.com

Joseph Melder

Joseph Melder has lived in the Warwick community for 58 years. A former school teacher of 40 plus years, Joe taught and was athletic director at Sugar Loaf Free School for 21 year. He retired after going on to teach at Middletown City School for another 19 years. He has coached and counseled many students. His degrees – Bachelor’s degree of Science in Physical Education, Master’s degree of Science in Physical Education, Master’s degree of Science in School Administration and Supervision. Joe has chosen after his 40 plus career in teaching to retire in Warwick a community he loves.
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Small Things Continues ‘Happy Tummies’ Program

Small Things Inc continues their “Happy Tummies” program, offering support to the community by sharing dinners prepared by local family-owned restaurants via the food pantries in the nonprofit’s hometown of Warwick. Homemade chicken pot pies and chicken noodle soup, made with fresh and local ingredients, were prepared by Eddie’s Roadhouse...
Florida Statewarwickadvertiser.com

Greenwood Lake, Florida and Warwick Valley: School votes at a glance

Proposition one: 2021-22 proposed budget: $23,537,680. School board: Elect two candidates running for two board of education seats available. They will appear on the ballot in the following order:. Robert J. Scheuermann *. John T. Redman II *. * incumbent. Time and Place to vote: Tuesday, May 18, 6 a.m....
Warwick, NYwarwickadvertiser.com

Dave Eaton

My wife Robyn and I have lived in Warwick for 32 years. Our two children graduated from the Warwick schools. Having been a member of Warwick’s school board for 16 years, five as president, a member of the Orange-Ulster BOCES school board for four years, a delegate to the Orange Ulster School Boards Association for most of those years, and past president of the Warwick Valley Rotary Club verifies my commitment to the Warwick community.
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Orange County deputy named Deputy of the Year

GOSHEN – Orange County Sheriff’s Investigator John O’Brien has been named Deputy of the Year by the New York State Sheriff’s Association. He was recognized for his actions while assigned to the US Marshal Service Regional Task Force. O’Brien was working with the task force to execute a violent felony...
Warwick, NYwarwickadvertiser.com

Bill Fanos

My name is Bill Fanos, Town of Warwick resident for 45 years and volunteer coach for the Warwick Soccer Club. My wife, Jaclyn, is a Special Education teacher. I graduated Cum Laude, B.A. in History from St. Bonaventure University and currently serve as a Lieutenant on the FDNY. Let me...
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Busy Week for the Warwick Fire Dept.

The Warwick Fire Department (WFD) has responded to 132 calls for service to date. The WFD had another busy week including their monthly scheduled Operations Drill at the H-1 Honor Block Building at Wickham Woodlands on State School Rd. Shortly before the drill, the WFD Firefighter Assist Search Team (FAST) responded to the Greenwood Lake Fire District for a structural related fire.
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Supervisor Sweeton: Town Hall to Resume Normal Activities

For Town information log on to www.townofwarwick.org or tune to Cablevision Municipal Channel 21. Throughout the COVID 19 pandemic Town employees have continued to provide the services our residents required. While we evolved the process for providing those services there was not a day that they were not available to our residents. For that we are grateful and thank them, as well as our residents, for adapting as necessary.
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

The Never-Ending Legal Assault on the Owners of Yesterdays

Here we are once again with the never-ending legal assault on John and Peggy Christison, owners of Yesterdays restaurant. This is a family-oriented place that has a following of many older people like us, and the patronage age range is mostly 35 and up. They have outgrown the space they are currently in and agreed to buy the property that is zoned commercial.
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Eaton for WCSD School Board

I am writing to voice my endorsement and support for David Eaton for his re-election to the Warwick Valley Central School District School Board. I have known Dave for well over fifteen years and his candidacy offers the citizens of Warwick an excellent candidate whose heart is always putting the community first.
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Warwick Celebrates the Importance of Trees on Arbor Day

On Fri., Apr. 30, the Village of Warwick Shade Tree Commission, the Warwick Valley Gardeners’ along with local officials and first grade students of Park Avenue Elementary School, assembled at the Hallowed Ground, located at the top of Forester Ave. and Galloway Rd. for a special tree planting ceremony as part of the annual Arbor Day tradition in Warwick. This year three trees were selected to be planted, an Ivory Silk Lilac tree and two Emerald City Tulip trees.