Warwick EMS Celebrates National EMS Week

St. Anthony Community Hospital will be offering a walk-in clinic for first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Fri., May 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Limited doses are available. The clinic is open to anyone ages 18 and over. Anyone who lives or works in New York State is welcome to attend. To truly defeat this virus as many people as possible should be vaccinated. You can arrange bus service to and from the hospital from anywhere in the Town by calling our Dial-A-Bus service at 986-2877, 24 hours in advance.