Warwick EMS Celebrates National EMS Week
Warwick Community Ambulance Service, an all-volunteer Emergency Medical Service, is celebrating National EMS Week from May 16 through May 21. This year’s theme, “This is EMS: Caring for our Community,” is a chance for the community to celebrate the important contributions of EMS practitioners. These men and women provide services to a large portion of the Town of Warwick, the Village of Warwick and the Village of Florida, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. ‘This is EMS’ campaign seeks to celebrate, unify and inspire the men and women of the nation’s emergency medical services.www.wvdispatch.com