Snowfall 'fast and furious' on Colorado's 'most dangerous highway', winter weather advisory issued

By Spencer McKee
Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA winter weather advisory has been put in place in the southwest San Juan Mountains of Colorado through midnight on Friday thanks to wet and heavy snow falling "fast and furious" in the area, according to the National Weather Service. Around 4 to 8 inches is expected to fall at...

gazette.com
Colorado Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Pueblo County, Colorado

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Pueblo County Colorado Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Custer County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HUERFANO...SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT AND WESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM MDT At 328 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pueblo Reservoir to 6 miles east of La Veta. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Southwestern Pueblo, Walsenburg, Pueblo Reservoir, Pueblo West, Penrose, Rye and Colorado City. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Custer County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HUERFANO...SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT AND WESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM MDT At 328 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pueblo Reservoir to 6 miles east of La Veta. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Southwestern Pueblo, Walsenburg, Pueblo Reservoir, Pueblo West, Penrose, Rye and Colorado City. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Custer County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTY UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 130 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Royal Gorge, or 20 miles east of Hayden Pass Burn Scar. This storm was nearly stationary. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Fremont County.
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HUERFANO COUNTY UNTIL 215 PM MDT At 147 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county to near Greenhorn Mountain. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, eastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, eastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, La Veta and Farisita.
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO NORTHWESTERN CROWLEY AND NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Pueblo Depot to 11 miles southeast of Truckton. These storms were nearly stationary. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern El Paso, northwestern Crowley and northeastern Pueblo Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft Heavy rain will be possible over the mountains this afternoon and evening over and near the Spring, Junkins, Decker, and Hayden Pass burn scars .Strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected over the mountains this afternoon and evening, which poses a flash flood risk over the burn scars. The main concern is the Spring burn scar, but flash flooding over the Junkins, Decker, and Hayden Pass burn scars are possible. The best chance for burn scar flash flooding is during the mid afternoon to evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Colorado, including the following areas, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains. * From noon MDT today through this evening * Heavy rain from slow moving thunderstorms will be possible. * Flash flooding will be possible over the burn scars, in particular the Spring burn scar. The ground in burn scar areas is unstable, so debris flows and mudslides could occur in and around the burn scar.
Custer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Custer, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Junkins Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Junkins Burn Scar in Northeastern Custer County in southeastern Colorado West Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 216 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Junkins Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the South Hardscrabble and North Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Junkins Burn Scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Junkins Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Junkins Burn Scar, Wetmore and Beulah. This includes the following high risk locations Hardscrabble Creek near County Road 389, Beulah Water Intake, Forest Road 387 Bridge at South Hardscrabble Creek, Northcreek Road county line to Red Mountain Camp and Northcreek Road from Red Mountain Camp to Beulah. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Custer County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN CUSTER COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM MDT At 526 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northeast of Crestone Peak, or 16 miles west of Junkins Burn Scar, moving northeast at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Western Junkins Burn Scar, Silver Cliff and Rosita.
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas; Pueblo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL HUERFANO...NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect portions of Pueblo County farther to the north.
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

