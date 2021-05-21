newsbreak-logo
Lake County, FL

Local Celebrities To Battle It Out On The Dance Floor On July 23-34

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSix Lake County community leaders will step out of their comfort zones this summer to raise money for Lake County Schools teachers and students at the 15th Annual Stepping Out for Education, Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24. The three females and three male local celebrities will Fox Trot,...

Sydney, FLsltablet.com

Read To Sydney’s Bookmobile Is On The Move (June 4th)

Read to Sydney’s new Bookmobile is on the move! On June 4th at 8:30 am, the South Lake Chamber of Commerce will host an official Ribbon Cutting in the Clermont City Center’s parking lot for the “Literacy on the Move” program. The public is invited to attend, and donations of new books are welcomed at the event.
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Lake County, FLlakeandsumterstyle.com

Habitat for Humanity opens applications for four new homes in Lake County

Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, Florida announces it has opened applications for four new homes to be built through Habitat’s Youth Construction Academy program. The four houses will be located in Lady Lake, Leesburg, Mascotte, and Eustis. To learn more about Habitat’s Home Ownership program and how to apply, visit...
Clermont, FLsltablet.com

Get Ready For A Tail-Wagging Good Time In Clermont (June 12)

The City of Clermont and the Clermont Police Department present the city’s first Pups in the Park event with the help of local business sponsors Pat the Dog and Foxtail Coffee Co. “We invite the community to create special memories with their dogs at this exciting new event,” Interim City...
Clermont, FLsltablet.com

Patsy Wants To Go To Her Forever Home

Patsy here and I would like to take a minute of your time to tell you a bit about myself. You see, I am looking for my forever family. I am a 2-year-old Dachshund/Lab Blend and weigh about 25 pounds. My foster mommy says I am a “hidden gem”. I am amazingly sweet and go into my “Patsy Position”, which is where I snuggle close/lay on you with by belly in the air so that you can give me belly rubs forever and ever. I do like to stay close to my people and am pretty low-key. I am not a big fan of car rides as I get a little tummy ache, but I do LOVE to stay home with you and chill on the couch and just be near you. I am a little afraid of dog toys and am not sure what to do with them. They are noisy and scary, and I just want to hide from them. I would do best with older, friendly children and would prefer to be the only doggie in the house. I just want you all to myself because I don’t want to share my belly rub time. I just need a patient, LOVING, and understanding home.
Orlando, FLmynews13.com

Central Florida residents say pop-up vaccine sites are convenient

ORLANDO, Fla. — As mass vaccination sites around Central Florida start to wind down over the next few weeks, many communities are starting to pivot instead to mobile and pop-up vaccine sites to reach people in the community. What You Need To Know. George Navarro says it made it easy...
Orlando, FLsltablet.com

Tracy And William McCoy, Founders Of Indigo Chameleon Dungeons And Dragons – A Virtual Game Table

The Indigo Chameleon Dungeons and Dragons group was started here in South Lake in 2018 by William and Tracy McCoy with a home game set. What started as a simple local tabletop game and a chance to hang out with friends in a home setting has transformed into an online virtual streaming community with followers and subscribers spread throughout the world. Their goal has always been to tell stories and create a safe inclusive place for players and game masters to learn and play the game of Dungeons and Dragons.
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Florida StateBay News 9

Florida on a Tankful: Citrus Tower offers a view like no other

CLERMONT, Fla. — The sounds of a brewing fresh cup of coffee can be heard daily inside Citrus, one of Clermont's newest coffee joints. Citrus Tower stands at 226 feet and first opened in 1955. It was built to attract to the massive citrus industry. You can see downtown Orlando’s...
Lake County, FLsltablet.com

Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Set To Visit Harris Chain Of Lakes (May 21-26)

Leesburg to Host 80 of the Top Professional Anglers in the World Competing for Purse of More than $805,000 in Third Bass Pro Tour Event of Season, Filmed for Discovery Channel. The third event of the 2021 season for the Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour, bass fishing’s premier professional circuit, is set for Leesburg next week, May 21-26 with the Favorite Fishing Stage Three Presented by Bass Cat Boats at the Harris Chain of Lakes.
Lake County, FLclick orlando

Lake County 4th grader honored for saving teacher from stroke

ALTOONA, Fla. – It’s a day 9-year-old Harper Doty will never forget, the day her 4th grade teacher, Randy Lovoy, had a stroke in his classroom at Altoona School. “All of the sudden, in his chair, he was like his feet moved like that, and back and forth and all of the sudden, bam!” Harper said.
Lake County, FLsltablet.com

Lake County And The City Of Clermont To Host FHSAA Softball State Championship (May 18-22)

Lake County and the City of Clermont will host the 2021 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Softball State Championships beginning Tuesday, May 18 and running through May 22. Admission is $9 per day if purchased in advance and $12 per day if purchased the day of the event. The championships will take place at Legends Way Ballfield located at 2350 Legends Way in Clermont.
Clermont, FLsltablet.com

Clermont City Council Needs To Invest In The Resources To Keep Boaters Safe

The city of Clermont receives weekly complaints regarding jet skis and the impact they have on boaters, docks and plant life along the shoreline of Lake Minneola. Clermont has not prohibited beaching behind splash pad, waterfront pavilion or Lake Hiawatha dock area which has caused these areas to become extremely congested with many jet skis beaching, causing hazardous conditions. Though a majority of boat ramps throughout the state do not provide a beaching area, jet ski owners say they need a staging area (a place where items such as coolers, extra fuel, can be loaded). For the city to designate a specific jet ski beaching location, the request would need to go through the DEP, ultimately, a long and costly process.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Foxtail Coffee to open 2 new locations in Mount Dora

A popular Orlando coffee company soon will open two new Lake County locations as it continues to grow. Foxtail Coffee Co. LLC plans to open at 138 E. 5th Ave. and at 3223 County Road 44B in Mount Dora in roughly 1,200-square-foot spaces before the end of the year, a Foxtail spokesperson told OBJ. The coffee chain has roughly 20 area locations, including in Lake County cities Clermont and Eustis.
Clermont, FLsltablet.com

Business Spotlight Shines On Green Mountain Pizza (Now Dine In or Take Out)

Co-owner and chief chef Roberto Del Verme is excited to announce the opening of Green Mountain Pizza, located in Sunnyside Plaza at 303 State Road 50, Clermont. A couple of weeks ago, management started allowing customers into the new dining room, either to dine in or to wait for their take-out. And on Tuesday, May 4, it became official: The big inside-seating coming-soon banner was changed to Open.