Local Celebrities To Battle It Out On The Dance Floor On July 23-34

Patsy here and I would like to take a minute of your time to tell you a bit about myself. You see, I am looking for my forever family. I am a 2-year-old Dachshund/Lab Blend and weigh about 25 pounds. My foster mommy says I am a “hidden gem”. I am amazingly sweet and go into my “Patsy Position”, which is where I snuggle close/lay on you with by belly in the air so that you can give me belly rubs forever and ever. I do like to stay close to my people and am pretty low-key. I am not a big fan of car rides as I get a little tummy ache, but I do LOVE to stay home with you and chill on the couch and just be near you. I am a little afraid of dog toys and am not sure what to do with them. They are noisy and scary, and I just want to hide from them. I would do best with older, friendly children and would prefer to be the only doggie in the house. I just want you all to myself because I don’t want to share my belly rub time. I just need a patient, LOVING, and understanding home.