The City has received an official resignation from Council Member Place 3, Steve Hartpence, which was accepted by City Council at the May 6, 2021 City Council meeting. Section 3.09 D of the City Charter Filling Vacancies states: “In the event of a vacancy in the City Council, if there are 365 days or more remaining on the term of the vacated City Council office, the City Council shall call a special election to fill such vacancy. Article 11, Section 11 of the Texas Constitution states that a home-rule city with terms exceeding two (2) years but not exceeding four (4) years must elect all of the members of its governing body by majority vote of the qualified voters in such municipality within one hundred and twenty (120) days after such vacancy occurs.