Casey Anthony Juror HAUNTED By Verdict 10 Years Later! – Perez Hilton
It’s been 10 years since one of the most shocking and controversial criminal cases in US legal history. After her missing daughter was found dead, Casey Anthony was discovered to have lied to police about it. After an extensive investigation, Anthony was charged with first degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child, and four counts of providing false information to police. The then-25-year-old was staring down the death penalty.todaynewspost.com