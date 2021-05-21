Casey Anthony Juror HAUNTED By Verdict 10 Years Later! – Perez Hilton

newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Casey Anthony Juror HAUNTED By Verdict 10 Years Later!

By Leonardo Jr
todaynewspost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been 10 years since one of the most shocking and controversial criminal cases in US legal history. After her missing daughter was found dead, Casey Anthony was discovered to have lied to police about it. After an extensive investigation, Anthony was charged with first degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child, and four counts of providing false information to police. The then-25-year-old was staring down the death penalty.

todaynewspost.com
Perez Hilton
Posted by
TheDailyBeast

Casey Anthony Juror: I Regret My Decision to Let Her Off

Ten years after a Florida jury sensationally acquitted Casey Anthony of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, one of the 12 jurors said the decision still “haunts” him. The sequestered jury only found Anthony guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. She was acquitted of the most series charges, including first-degree murder of her daughter Caylee and aggravated child abuse. The jury sat through 33 days of testimony, heard from 91 witnesses, and saw more than 400 pieces of evidence.
Posted by
Amomama

George Anthony Tried to Take His Life and Wrote a 5-Page Note — Who Are Casey Anthony's Parents?

George Anthony, Casey Anthony’s father, has been through a lot ever since his daughter was accused of murdering her toddler, Caylee. He even tried to take his own life. In July 2008, Casey’s mother, Cindy, alerted authorities that her two-year-old granddaughter, Caylee, was missing. After months of investigation, a utility worker found Caylee’s body less than a mile from the Anthonys' home.
Posted by
CinemaBlend

Danny Masterson Is In Court Facing Rape Charges This Week As Woman Testifies

Danny Masterson, the actor known for his roles on TV shows like That ‘70s Show and The Ranch, has found himself at the center of headlines over the past few years now. This began back in 2017 when police began investigating the actor after three women alleged that he sexually assaulted them during the early 2000s. This ultimately led to Danny Masterson’s dismissal from The Ranch, with his character being written out in a brutal way. Last summer, Masterson was formally charged with raping multiple women. Masterson pleaded not guilty back in January and, this week, a preliminary hearing has begun, during which one of the women has testified.
Posted by
Daily Mail

Woman who cut off her mother's head and left it on the front lawn of their home says her 21-year jail sentence is too severe as she launches appeal

A woman who was jailed for 21 years after decapitating her mother and stabbing her head and face 100 times is set to appeal the severity of her sentence. Jessica Camilleri was found guilty of manslaughter and is being held at the Silverwater Correctional Centre in Western Sydney, after killing her mother Rita on July 19, 2019.
Violent Crimesdigitalspy.com

David Berkowitz now – Is the Son of Sam killer still alive?

There are two central figures in The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness: journalist Maury Terry, the author of The Ultimate Evil: An Investigation into America's Most Dangerous Satanic Cult, and David Berkowitz, referred to by some as the .44 Caliber Killer, and more widely known as the Son of Sam, a name he gave himself.
Violent Crimesimdb.com

Why the Laci Peterson Murder Case Has Been Unable to Rest Despite Scott Peterson's Conviction

For Laci Peterson's family, justice was served when her husband Scott Peterson was convicted of murdering her and their unborn son and given the death penalty. But the case has never closed for those fighting to get Scott off the hook for good. The California Supreme Court overturned the death sentence last summer, determining that the trial judge erred in dismissing prospective jurors who said they opposed capital punishment without allowing further questioning to find out if they'd be willing to impose it or not. Moreover, the justices ordered another hearing to be held in San Mateo Superior Court to review Scott's conviction to investigate possible...
TV & VideosRefinery29

Son Of Sam Killer David Berkowitz Keeps Changing His Story — Even As Recently As 2020

Netflix’s new true crime series The Sons of Sam: Descent Into Darkness takes a closer look at a case that, in the late ‘70s, terrorized the city of New York. Between July 1976 and July 1977, the Son of Sam, originally known as the .44 killer due to the revolver he used, shot 13 people and killed 6. A majority of his victims were young women with shoulder length brown hair. He taunted the police, writing letters signed “Son of Sam,” a possible reference, officers thought, to Satan or “Uncle Sam.” On August 10, 1977, David Berkowitz, a 24-year-old postal worker, was arrested. It was a parking ticket that led to his arrest. “Well,” he reportedly said when the cops found him. “You’ve got me.”
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Convicted Criminals Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Are Headed To Mexico After Judge Signs Off On Family Trip Following College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is getting ready for a hot girl summer because the disgraced Full House star just got approved to head to Mexico next month. According to documents obtained by Radar, the 56-year-old actress, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli's travel requests were signed off by the judge in their college admissions scandal.
Violent CrimesThe Guardian

Robert Durst has beaten the odds for 40 years – now he faces his last murder trial

Robert Durst has been beating the odds for close to 40 years – escaping scrutiny for the disappearance of his first wife, going un-investigated for years for the cold-blooded murder of one of his best friends and, most startlingly, winning acquittal in a murder trial in Texas in which he admitted shooting the victim and dismembering the body with a bow saw and a paring knife.