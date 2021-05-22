newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Artist Cody Choi ‘Satirizes’ NFT Art ‘Mess’ with ETH 70,000 Price Tag

By Tim Alper
cryptonews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA leading Asian digital artist named Cody Choi has slapped a 70,000 ethereum (ETH) price tag on a digital artwork being made available as a non-fungible token (NFT) in a move aimed to point out the idiosyncrasies of the NFT market - which he claims “is a mess.”. Choi, aged...

cryptonews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hockney
Person
John Cleese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Basel#Contemporary Art#Art#Nft#Asian#Chosun#British#Bendy S Adventures#Amid Non Fungibles Market#Rick Morty Mastermind#Vienna Biennale#Vision Of Crypto#Digital Art#Artwork#Art Podcast#Non Fungibles Market Cool#Artist Beeple#Brooklyn Bridge#Festival#Animal Totem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Visual ArtPosted by
Creative Bloq

Why Hockney's mocked London Underground art is actually genius

TfL is well-known for enriching the cultural life of Londoners through its provision of art across the Underground. From beautiful ad posters through to poetry, there is plenty to keep you occupied when journeying deep underground. With London now re-emerging after a long year spent inside, there's a new artwork in town – by eminent artist David Hockney, no less.
Visual Artnftculture.com

Alterlier : NFT Artist Interview

Nftculture_pruxmgNFT Artist Interviewsalterlier, fnd, Foundation, NFT artist, NFT Artist Interview, withfnd0. Surreal and atmospheric, the artwork of Alterlier delivers nuanced tonality thanks to its on-trend colour palettes and delightful juxtaposition of negative space against heavily rendered detail and texture. Based in Bogotá, Colombia, Carolina loved animé, manga and video game...
Visual Arttheartsdesk.com

David Hockney / Michael Armitage, Royal Academy review - painting with an iPad vs brushes and paint

Michael Armitage, 'The Paradise Edict', 2019 The Joyner/Giuffrida Collection © Michael Armitage Photo: © White Cube (Theo Christelis). David Hockney has a new toy, an app designed specially for him that allows him to work on an iPad with fine brushes. He spent the first five months of lockdown In Normandy making daily records of the coming of spring; the results are displayed in a large show at the Royal Academy (★★). Seamless animation turns his still images into a continuum. As you watch the gradual transition from bare branches to full flowering, it’s as if you were looking over the artist’s shoulder while he works, which is fascinating.
Visual Arttucsonpost.com

10 NFT drops by leading Russian artists

The switch to digital is a challenge not just for the economy but also for art. On the wave of a boom on the NFT market, individual marketplaces are emerging that trade in artists' works. A virtual work of art is tied to a unique non-fungible token (NFT) whereby the work's owner receives confirmation of ownership and a guarantee of the authenticity of their purchase. We selected 10 famous Russian artists who have joined the new market.
DesignCoinTelegraph

Liquidifty to launch hot $100,000 event for talented NFT artists

The Liquidifty team is glad to announce that the event for NFT talents with a prize pool of $100,000 is open. To join the competition, artists just need to create a unique artwork, fill in the form and share it on socials (Twitter/Instagram) with #LQTart hashtag — that’s it!. 15...
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

'Art is our spiritual oxygen': new shows to see in London and New York

Ben Luke talks to Ralph Rugoff, artistic director of the last Venice Biennale and director of the Hayward Gallery, London, about Matthew Barney and Igshaan Adams, two very different artists exploring autobiography, social issues and dance, among much else, at the Hayward (both until 25 July). Louisa Buck talks to...
Visual ArtMotley Fool

Can You Sell NFT Art for $1,000,000?

If you had a million dollars, would you spend it on digital art?. NFTs have been in the headlines recently after a piece of digital art sold for over $69 million, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold an NFT of the first-ever tweet for $2.9 million. NFTs have excited the...
New York City, NYColossal

‘Banksy Graffitied Walls and Wasn’t Sorry’ Is a Cleverly Illustrated Book Introducing Kids to the Elusive Artist

Banksy Graffitied Walls and Wasn’t Sorry introduces the life and work of the anonymous street artist to some of the youngest readers. The 48-page book is cleverly written as a plainspoken autobiography, detailing both Banksy’s aesthetic sensibilities and surveying his decades-long career, including references to Dismaland, his “Better Out Than In” residency in New York, signature rats, and the subversive, overtly political messages of his pieces and antics. Illustrated in Fausto Gilberti’s whimsical style, the largely black-and-white drawings are playful and humorous and contextualize Banky’s profound impact and mysterious, unapologetic reputation in a manner fit for kids.
Visual ArtThe Guardian

David Hockney: The Arrival of Spring, Normandy 2020 review – pixels at dawn

Stick-figure trees, synthetic blossoms, felt-pen colours – the power of Hockney’s daily iPad sketches of spring in Normandy is stunted by technology. Springtime with Hockney – what a glorious prospect! Just think of all those darling buds and greening hedgerows, dew on fresh grass, cherry blossom bursting into pink and white froth beneath brilliant blue skies: an ideal antidote to the winter’s lockdown. The subject matter of the artist’s new show is as simple as a child’s primer, and ought to spell out unqualified joy. But something stymies the pleasure of these images: namely, the method of their making.
West Palm Beach, FLartfixdaily.com

'For the Record: Celebrating Art by Women' Exhibition Debuts at Norton Museum of Art in June

The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Florida, will present For the Record: Celebrating Art by Women, a new exhibition drawn largely from the Norton’s collection that explores issues of representation and inclusion in the art world. On view June 11 through October 3, For the Record features work by Emma Amos, Teresita Fernández, Helen Frankenthaler, Gertrude Käsebier, Käthe Kollwitz, Maria Martinez, Mariko Mori, Alison Saar, Mary Sibande, and Carrie Mae Weems, among others. With its interrogations of themes of labor, activism, race, identity, gender, and perceptions of “masculine” and “feminine” media and scale, the exhibition illustrates the diversity of art by women – from technique to subject matter – and the need for equity in representation. For the Record is curated by Assistant Curator J. Rachel Gustafson.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

New Art Event: Art on the Trail call for artists

Call for Entries: You are invited to apply for this 1-day, juried art show on October 30, 2021 in the Northaven Trail and Preston Rd. area (Northhaven Church) located in the Preston Hollow neighborhood in North Dallas. Deadline to apply: Sept. 18, 2021. Entry Fee Application Acceptance *. $50 outside...
Visual Artwsfltv.com

NFT art auctions have a piracy problem, and there's no easy way to stop it

They're stirring up Hollywood controversies, they're reinventing the sports trading card market, they're resurrecting ancient memes for profit. The blockchain-based collectibles known as NFTs are showing up everywhere right now, especially in the marketplace for digital art. Creators who tie their work to an NFT can sometimes sell the token...
Visual Artdowntownfrederick.org

“Seasons of Grace” @ TAG/The Artists Gallery

TAG is pleased to present Rhonda J. Smith’s solo show, Seasons of Grace. Smith is a practicing artist and retired art professor who lives near Keedysville, MD. She uses non-toxic inks and a non-traditional approach of mounting her large-scale linoleum prints to archival boards. Says Smith, “Just prior to the...
CelebritiesEW.com

Redesigned Chadwick Boseman NFT art revealed after Oscars controversy

Artist Andre O'Shea has unveiled a redesigned version of his controversial Chadwick Boseman NFT (non-fungible token) art originally commissioned earlier this year for a series of unofficial Oscars gift bags. Initially unveiled as a gilded digital recreation of Boseman's face, the tweaked piece — titled "A Young Boy's Dream" —...
MarketsObserver

What the Cooling of the NFT Market Means for the Crypto-Obsessed Art World

With every new commodity that explodes onto the market and commands nearly unprecedented levels of attention, there’s inevitably going to be a period where the first blush of excitement wears off and reality begins to set in. This appears to be the phenomenon that’s currently plaguing NFTs, the blockchain-bound, cryptocurrency-friendly digital items that have drawn huge prices at auction and captivated professionals in every industry who’d been looking for the next big thing. According to recent reports, sales in US dollars of NFTs currently are clocking in at less than half of where they stood in April. This likely means that the art auction world is going to have to get even more creative than they’ve already been when it comes to generating interest from potential buyers.
New York City, NYcoolhunting.com

The Process Behind BMW’s Artificial Intelligence Artwork From Frieze New York 2021

Joining the illustrious ranks of Warhol and Lichtenstein, Jenny Holzer, Cao Fei, Futura and and dozens of other marquee visual artists, artDrunk founder Gary Yeh and creative technologist Nathan Shipley (of Goodby, Silverstein & Partners) have contributed the “Ultimate AI Masterpiece” to BMW‘s lineage of art collaborators. Unlike their predecessors, Yeh and Shipley’s series of art-adorned BMW 8 Series Gran Coupes debuted virtually. And, the two collaborated digitally from Seoul and San Francisco, respectively.
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

Artist Reimagines Famous Paintings With the Quirky Cast of ‘The Simpsons’

Ever wonder what a fine art-themed episode of The Simpsons would be like? One Ontario, Canada-based artist has, and they’ve shared their vision through funny mash-ups between famous paintings and Simpsons characters. Known simply as @fine_art_simpsons on Instagram, the artist replaces historic figures in fine art paintings with beloved characters like Homer Simpson, Ned Flanders, Edna Krabappel, and Milhouse Van Houten. Suddenly, Bart is Jackson Pollock spilling paint everywhere, Grandpa and Mona are their own version of the iconic American Gothic, and Kent Brockman is the Norman Rockwell-esque “undecided voter” stuck choosing between Kang and Kodos.