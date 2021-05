A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. So does a journey of 9 million miles! That’s how much fishing line has been recycled by the Berkley company of Spirit Lake, Iowa. Imagine all that line littering our shores, tangling and killing fish and wildlife! One step that we can each take to prevent this is to dispose of the fishing line properly. It's easy when you use these nifty receptacles, built by Itasca Waters members Perry Loegering and Dick Sandberg.