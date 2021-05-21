newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union, OR

Boundary Beckons

By Jayson Jacoby Baker City Herald
La Grande Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaps fascinate me, and because they do I harbor what’s probably an abnormal interest in boundaries. Political boundaries in particular. Physical borders can be compelling too — the Cascade Mountains, for instance, which divide Oregon and Washington into their wet and arid sides, or a great chasm such as Hells Canyon. But these natural boundaries generally are not so distinct, or anyway not so easy to define with specificity, as the lines we draw on maps to separate counties, states and other delineations of human construction.

www.lagrandeobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite, OR
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
City
Union, OR
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Sumpter, OR
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi River#Blue Lines#Weather Patterns#Straight Lines#Power Lines#The Continental Divide#Steens Mountain#Continental#Political Boundaries#East Slopes#Scenic Vistas#Elevation#Natural Drainage Patterns#Serpentine#Waterways#Tallest Peak#Frigid Spring Water#Wallowa Mountains#Elkhorn Mountains#Northeast Oregon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Hiking
Related
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Oregon Stateoregonherald.com

4.1 earthquake hits Oregon 100 miles west of Gold Beach

The Columbus Day Storm of 1962 was a Pacific Northwest windstorm that struck the West Coast of Canada and the Pacific Northwest. Hurricane Maria was a deadly Category 5 hurricane that devastated the northeastern Caribbean in September 2017. A 4.1-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific Ocean at about 8 AM Sunday...
Oregon StateKTVZ

Oregon Daybook

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, May. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook...
historynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Register-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon Stateoregonherald.com

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of...
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Spike In Homeless Deaths On Oregon's South Coast Highlights Holes In Safety Net

On a recent Sunday in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings, Father Bernie Lindley is holding a service about charity and healing and good will. “Peter, empowered by his faith and the witness of Jesus Christ, sees this man and heals this man, and the man gets up at once and dances for joy,” Lindley says to the dozen parishioners seated throughout the small church.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
KTVZ

OSU student-led lab creates environmental sensing tools for landslides, vineyards

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A student-driven lab at Oregon State University is celebrating its fifth anniversary with the development of environmental sensing devices that aid a variety of groups, including vineyard managers, agencies that monitor landslides and scientists focused on fish conservation. The Openly Published Environmental Sensing (OPEnS) lab works...
Oregon StateColumbian

Eastern Oregon University seeks input from students, staff on requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is taking a cautious approach to deciding if it will require students, teachers and staff to get COVID-19 vaccines. Oregon State University in Corvallis and University of Oregon in Eugene have announced they will require students coming to their campus in the fall to have been vaccinated. And officials with Western Oregon University on Monday, May 10, announced students and employees will need to have the vaccinations if they study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Coronavirus updates Monday: Weekly Oregon cases down 15.5%

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...