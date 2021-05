GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team won one of three games in action during the weekend. The Thunderhawks pounded Proctor in a road game on Friday by an 11-0 score. They then traveled to the Twin Cities for a pair of games Saturday in Minnetonka against Minnetonka and Totino-Grace. Grand Rapids had trouble scoring runs in the two games as it fell to Minnetonka by a 5-2 margin and then it lost to Totino-Grace by a 2-0 score later in the day.