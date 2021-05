The Camas gymnastics team’s quest for a fourth straight state title is on pause, but it’s not over. With a mix of returning veterans and experienced newcomers, the Papermakers should enjoy a successful 2020-21 season, which is set to begin on Saturday, May 8. But they’re also going to use the campaign to prepare for the 2021-22 season, which will give them an opportunity to “four-peat” if a state championship meet is held.