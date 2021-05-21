newsbreak-logo
Woman reunited with two fishermen 35 years after they rescued her from the water

By Page Widely
todaynewspost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFishermen are known for their fish stories. But the story charter boat captains Mark Pisano and Paul Strasser tell is all too real. Thirty-five years ago, Pisano and Strasser were piloting a charter back from Catalina Island off the California coast, when they came across a capsized boat and an orange life vest bobbing in the waves. Pisano jumped in and pulled out 9-year-old Desiree Rodriguez — the only survivor.

todaynewspost.com
