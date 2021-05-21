Woman reunited with two fishermen 35 years after they rescued her from the water
Fishermen are known for their fish stories. But the story charter boat captains Mark Pisano and Paul Strasser tell is all too real. Thirty-five years ago, Pisano and Strasser were piloting a charter back from Catalina Island off the California coast, when they came across a capsized boat and an orange life vest bobbing in the waves. Pisano jumped in and pulled out 9-year-old Desiree Rodriguez — the only survivor.todaynewspost.com