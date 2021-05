Continuing controversy over city police protection has divided the Grove City City Council and possibly cost the city of 600 residents its mayor. According to minutes of the May 8 city council meeting, the council unanimously accepted the resignation of Mayor Dorothy Lindstrom. In a split vote at the May 8 meeting the council voted to have one full-time and one part-time police officer. The move for a part-time officer was a switch for the city, which has two full-time officers, Police Chief Steve Schultz and officer Brian Peterka. Lindstrom’s letter of resignation said she would resign May 1. She had been mayor for just over two years.