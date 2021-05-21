Austin public radio station KUT will no longer run Cactus Cafe on UT campus
Austin's public radio station, KUT, will no longer manage and book the Cactus Cafe, J.B. Bird, director of media relations for the University of Texas, confirmed on Friday. The local public radio organization — which includes news station KUT on 90.5 FM and music station KUTX on 98.9 FM — took over management of the hideaway club nestled inside the Texas Union a decade ago, after the university announced plans to close the venue, setting off an outcry in the local music scene.