Mantisco, the team behind Hunter’s Arena: Legends have announced that its battle royale game will be launching into closed beta on PS5 and PS4 on May 14, 2021. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, the title is a 30 player PvP and PvE battle royale set in the age of Demon Hunters. As a Hunter, you will fight demons that have appeared, all while taking on other Hunters trying to achieve the same goal as you. PvE enemies will be located in high-risk dungeons with their own bosses, allowing you to gain the upper hand in matches.