State board urges Dabney S. Lancaster Community College and others to change names

By Amy Friedenberger
Roanoke Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe governing body of Virginia’s community college system is urging two institutions — including Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge — to reconsider their decisions to maintain the names of their schools that honor people who advocated for segregation or owned slaves. The State Board for Community Colleges...

